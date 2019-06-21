Deacon dies while serving on Corpus Christi Day

By: Matters India Reporter

Mumbai: A 27 year-old deacon who was to be ordained a priest in 6 months time has passed away on Jun 20, the feast day of Corpus Christi.

Jerin Joyson Chittilapilly who belongs to the Eparchy of Kalyan in Maharashtra had just celebrated his 27th birthday a day before on June 19.

Deacon Jerin was born on 19 June 1992 and was brought up in Mary Matha Parish in Sakinaka, Mumbai . He joined for priesthood for the Eparchy of Kalyan in 2007 and did his philosophy at St. Thomas Apostolic Seminary, Kottayam and Theology at Papal Seminary, Pune.

While studying at Papal Seminary, Pune he had an attack of mild stroke in 2018, but later recovered. He was going ahead in his priestly formation after being certified fit by doctors.

Jerin received his Diaconate on 13th April 2019 and was getting ready to be ordained a priest in December 2019.

According to a press release from the diocese, Deacon Jerin was doing his Diaconate ministry at St. Little Flower Forane Church Nerul . On the evening of June 20, he suddenly fainted and fell to the ground when he was about to keep the Holy Eucharist into the tabernacle. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead at 08.30 pm.

June 20 was also the Feast day of Corpus Christi that celebrates the real presence of the Body and Blood of Christ in the Eucharist.

In a press statement Eparchy of Kalyan offerred condolences to the family : “The Kalyan family, with deep sentiments of sorrow, mourn his death and express our hearty condolences to his beloved parents and his sister, family and all his dear and near ones.”

The funeral will be held on June 25th at Sakinaka.

